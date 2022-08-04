Youths work with Mattoon library art contest's ocean theme

MATTOON — Colorful fish, mermaids, pirates and even the lost city of Atlantis have been spotted recently at the Mattoon Public Library.

Those aquatic images are depicted in the artwork created by 10 youths for the recently concluded art contest that was part of the Mattoon Public Library's 2022 Summer Reading program, which has an "Ocean of Possibilities" theme.

Jillian Boeser, 17, won first place in the contest with her drawing of two lost pirates in a row boat comically encountering a mermaid. Jillian said as she used Prismacolor pencils and alcohol markers to create her drawing, she started getting a back story in mind for her pirate duo. She said they are amateur pirates who have little actually experience on boats, but are looking for adventure.

"Mermaids and pirates are fun to draw, what can I say," Jillian wrote in her artwork description.

Mykaela Camp, 14, won second place with her ink and colored pencil drawing of fish, a sea turtle and a mysterious mere-woman with a jellyfish tail swimming above a bottle containing a paper airplane and cloud dotted blue sky. Sun streams down through the shallow water onto this scene.

"(It's) a play on ocean in a bottle. I love the mystery of the ocean," Mykaela wrote in her description.

Mere-people also figure prominently in the artwork created by Erin Boeser, 13, and Symphany Allen, 14. Erin said she was inspired by the idea of depicting the seeming impossibility of an underwater tea party. This tea party is hosted by a mermaid for a jelly fish and other aquatic friends.

Symphanys' artwork depicts mermaids welcoming a deep sea diver up the stairs and through the columns that frame the doorway into Atlantis.

"I just thought about all the cool things we had done and what could be out there in the ocean," Symphany said.

Dolan Zimmerman, 11, created a drawing called "Poseidon Poker" depicting an octopus, sea horse, shark and other aquatic creatures engaged in the human-like behavior of playing a game of cards.

Sophia Hoppin, 14, of Mattoon also took inspiration from Poseidon as she drew a portrait of the sea god's wife, Amphitrite, with blue skin and green hair. Sophia, a fan of the "Percy Jackson" book series and its Olympian god characters, said she feels that Amphitrite is overlooked in the pantheon even though she is one of the most powerful Greek gods.

"They said she could calm Poseidon's rage," Sophia said of the sea god's literally stormy temper.

The other young artists in the contest were Leandra Johnson, Jade Johnson, Olivia Boeser, and Ariel Huang.