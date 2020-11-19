Effingham County FISH reworks its holiday programs to stay safe during the pandemic

Not everyone would be up to the task of tackling these hurdles, but Elke is. She has decades of experience volunteering with FISH that are driving her ability to handle the challenges of 2020.

FISH, a non-denominational Christian organization, regularly partners with churches for their larger events. Cornerstone Christian Church has agreed to let FISH use its facilities to prepare the meals.

Luckily, the space is one of the places in town big enough to hold the volunteers that Elke expects.

"On a normal Thanksgiving, I would have 100 to 150 volunteers," Elke said.

She excepts that to be lower this year, around 100.

"All the people volunteering will have to wear gloves and masks," she noted.

Elke is also breaking up the meal prep into three volunteer shifts, overseen by a core group of volunteers.

The first part of the day will be dedicated to packaging and delivering meals to the outlying communities in Effingham County — places like Altamont, Dieterich and Shumway. The second part will be for packaging and delivering to people in the city of Effingham. The last part of the day will be for curbside pickup. This way, she can reduce volunteer's possible exposure to COVID-19.