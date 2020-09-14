Effingham County teens help keep their communities clean

Volunteers in Effingham met at the Effingham Performance Center parking lot and were given large orange trash bags and safety vests.

St. Anthony senior and CEO member Noah Tegeler and brother Aidan were among those who picked up trash.

"I think it's really good to do this for the community every once in awhile just to keep our community clean," Noah Tegeler said. "I really care about this town and want to help keep it in good shape."

Aidan, a sophomore, is not in the CEO program, but wanted to pick up a couple of service hours.

"This is the first time I've ever done this," he said.

St. Anthony senior Logan Antrim isn't a CEO member and doesn't need service hours. He volunteered to collect trash for another reason.

"This isn't required for me," Antrim said. "I have already finished all of my service hours."

"I'm just here to keep Effingham nice," he said.

