Effingham County teens help keep their communities clean

EFFINGHAM -- A group of teens spent Sunday afternoon making one roadway in Effingham a little bit cleaner.
Effingham County CEO member Reese Jones coordinated a group of high schools students to collect trash along Outer Belt West in Effingham. Sunday's work day was one of two service projects coordinated by the Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program.
"We're doing this one and the boys are building a drop-off box for Catholic Charities," said Jones.
"This is a group effort," said the St. Anthony High School senior.
Students from St. Anthony High School and Effingham High School came to help.
"Most all of the highways have some kind of construction right now," Jones said. "So, we decided to just collect trash along Outer Belt West today."
Jones said the two-hour project also offered students the opportunity to earn service hours.
"I know St. Anthony High School needs 60 service hours over four years of high school," Jones said.
Trash collection efforts were taking place in several other Effingham County communities Sunday as well.
"It's in Dieterich, Altamont, Beecher City and Teutopolis today, which include all of the school districts in Effingham County," Jones said.
Volunteers in Effingham met at the Effingham Performance Center parking lot and were given large orange trash bags and safety vests.
St. Anthony senior and CEO member Noah Tegeler and brother Aidan were among those who picked up trash.
"I think it's really good to do this for the community every once in awhile just to keep our community clean," Noah Tegeler said. "I really care about this town and want to help keep it in good shape."
Aidan, a sophomore, is not in the CEO program, but wanted to pick up a couple of service hours.
"This is the first time I've ever done this," he said.
St. Anthony senior Logan Antrim isn't a CEO member and doesn't need service hours. He volunteered to collect trash for another reason.
"This isn't required for me," Antrim said. "I have already finished all of my service hours."
"I'm just here to keep Effingham nice," he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.