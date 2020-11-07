Effingham expanding redevelopment program, but what are they developing?

The city hasn't just given tax money to big companies. Dozens of small business in downtown Effingham have gotten help from the city through its "Central Area Rehab Program," where businesses receive tax money to update their facilities.

A1 Liquor on Fayette Avenue and 4th Street is one of the dozens of businesses that have received money. They received just shy of $18,000 from the city as part of a larger expansion project.

"They helped us redo the brick, the lighting, and some of the glass," said Nirav Patel, the store's owner. "Without the city's help, we would have been short."

Updating the facades of businesses is really the focus of the program, according to Miller.

"We want to maintain the look of the downtown, the feel of the downtown," he said. "We want it to look good, but we're not going to maintain roofs, maintain the building. That's the property owner's responsibility."

He says the majority of buildings downtown have received money through the program. In a real way, the TIF money has shapes what downtown Effingham looks like. Since its origins with the creation of the Central Area TIF in the early 2000s, the downtown rehabilitation program has cost $837,000 and is set to pass $1 million in 2020. It has sparked $1.37 million of private investment.