Effingham Land of Lincoln branch robbed 2 days after opening its doors

EFFINGHAM — Just two days after opening, Effingham’s newest Land of Lincoln Credit Union branch was the subject of robbery early Wednesday.

Effingham police say a man came to the LLCU branch at 1302 Thelma Keller Blvd. around 9:30 a.m. and passed a note to a teller demanding money. A weapon was inferred but not seen by bank employees.

The man was given an undetermined amount of cash and left on foot before officers arrived.

The suspect is a 6’ to 6’2” while male around 200 pounds. Police say he was bald, wearing a surgical mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt with “LIFE RIPS” in green letters.

The Effingham Police Department is continuing to investigate the robbery. Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers at 217-347-6583.

Effingham police were assisted by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and officers with the Illinois Secretary of State Office.

