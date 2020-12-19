Effingham wants to spend $2.7 million developing south end of town

EFFINGHAM — The city of Effingham has approved a plan to spend $2.7 million to buy 154 acres of land on the south end of town.

The land belongs to the Hawkickhorst Family Land Trust and is managed by co-trustees Cathy Bierman and Cindy Hoene.

"We negotiated with the family over quite a long time," said Economic Development Director Todd Hull. After these negotiations, the city council approved a price of $18,000 per acre.

The city is funding this purchase through bond sales which are being managed by Bernardi Securities, a firm that specializes in municipal bonds. The bonds require a public hearing and further approval in January before the city can close on the purchase.

"We don't have a large piece that we can put out there for an option," said Hull. Developers who need land are often attracted to locations where they know a single owner, like a municipality, is interested in selling a large plot of land, according to Hull.

"They know you have control over it," he said.