EIU faculty, professional staff union demanding mediation

CHARLESTON — An Eastern Illinois University union is requesting a federal mediator for contract negotiations that have been ongoing since March 21.

This follows a federal mediator's involvement for the most recent contract negotiations for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 981, the union that represents Eastern’s building service workers, cooks, kitchen laborers, clerical workers and technical workers.

The union, EIU University Professionals of Illinois, represents 450 faculty, annually contracted faculty, counselors, advisors, recruiters, and lab coordinators.

The main issues concerning the union are workload, salary and parental leave.

EIU UPI President Jennifer Stringfellow, a professor of special education, said the union has yet to reach an acceptable agreement with the university and it is impacting their ability to help students.

“Our negotiating team has endured 12 bargaining sessions and has yet to receive an acceptable offer from the university that addresses the challenges we’re facing right now. Our faculty and staff are stretched thin and still are asked to do more with less. The university refuses to address the workload issues we’re experiencing across this campus and instead is offering proposals that will only make them worse," Stringfellow said. "This directly impacts our students by limiting the time we have to give them."

The university's lead negotiator and general counsel, Laura McLaughlin, said the university is heartened to see the union's interest in mediation.

"Eastern Illinois University’s administration will not discuss negotiations while at the table. We are encouraged by UPI’s desire for mediation and look forward to the services of the Federal Mediation Conciliation Services," McLaughlin said. "We will continue to negotiate fairly and honestly."

The union's lead negotiator, Billy Hung, a biology professor, said the union does not believe they will make any progress unless they bring in a federal mediator.

"It’s clear that we’re not going to get any further without bringing in a mediator," said Hung. "The university stubbornly refuses to offer a real raise at a time when it’s harder than ever to stretch a dollar. And after accounting for inflation, the university's last offer enforces an effective pay cut of nearly 13% for the first year alone. No workers should have to pay their employer in order to work."

The union is expected to have a presence outside of Eastern's Board of Trustees meeting Friday.