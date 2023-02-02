JG-TC
CHARLESTON — The city of Charleston will be performing maintenance work on the EIU water tower from 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
During this period, there will be times when water will run down the edge of 7th Street from the water tower into the city storm sewer.
For more information, contact the city clerk's office at 217-345-5650.
