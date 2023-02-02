CHARLESTON — The city of Charleston will be performing maintenance work on the EIU water tower from 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

During this period, there will be times when water will run down the edge of 7th Street from the water tower into the city storm sewer.

For more information, contact the city clerk's office at 217-345-5650.

PHOTOS: Look up and visit the water towers of Central Illinois maroa-watertower-3.jpg niantic-watertower.jpg niantic-watertower-2.jpg niantic-watertower-3.jpg north-downtown-watertower001.JPG north-downtown-watertower002.JPG old-mtz-watertower001.JPG old-mtz-watertower002.JPG Mount Zion Water Tower oreana-watertower.jpg oreana-watertower-2.jpg oreana-watertower-3.jpg warrensburg-watertower.jpg warrensburg-watertower-1-2.jpg warrensburg-watertower-1-3.jpg argenta-watertower.jpg Munz_Eric 11.06.18.jpg argenta-watertower-2.jpg warrensburg-watertower-2.jpg argenta-watertower-3.jpg BlueMound-watertower-1.jpg warrensburg-watertower-2-2.jpg BlueMound-watertower-1-2.jpg BlueMound-watertower-1-3.jpg BlueMound-watertower-2.jpg