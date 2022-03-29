 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Electronics recycling event for Coles County residents Saturday

Boxes of electronics

Boxes full of cathode-ray tube television sets and other electronics wait to be loaded into the back of semitrailers late Saturday morning. The electronics recycling event concluded in less than two hours after reaching its collection capacity.

 ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON - The Coles County Regional Planning and Development Commission will be hosting a electronics recycling event Saturday, April 2, at Lake Land College, 5001 Lake Land Blvd.

Electronics can be recycled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. or when the semi-trailers are full. Participants should register before the event at www.co.coles.il.us/events/.

The event is open to all Coles County residents and those registered are guaranteed recycling space in the semis. 

"Consumers can help close the loop of production by introducing stored electronics into the recycling system and back into the manufacturing sector," said Solid Waste Coordinator Sarah Mummel in a news release. 

Accepted items include: computers, computer monitors, televisions, printers, fax machines, scanners, DVD players and recorders, VCRs, video game consoles, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers, electronic keyboards and mice, small-scale servers, portable digital music players.

According to organizers, computers are defined as desktops, laptops, notebooks, netbooks and tablets.

A $10 cash only fee is required for each television and monitor recycled with a total limit of seven. 

Participants should enter at the north entrance from U.S. 45 turning onto Laker Avenue and then follow the campus road until they reach the parking lot near Webb Hall and the Vo Tech Building.

Additional information and questions regarding recyclables or volunteers can be answered by visiting the Coles County Regional Planning & Development Commission website or by contacting Mummel via her phone 217 348-0521 or email SMummel@co.coles.il.us

