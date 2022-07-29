Emmalyn Walk concluding reign as 2021 Miss Coles County Fair Queen

CHARLESTON — Emmalyn Walk is preparing to conclude her reign as 2021 Miss Coles County Fair Queen on Sunday and is looking ahead to completing Public speaking prepares her for eventually teaching job her studies to become a high school agriculture teacher.

Walk, 21, a Lake Land College agriculture transfer graduate from Neoga, said her experience as a pageant contestant and as Miss Coles County during the last year has been good practice for her future career after her scheduled graduation from the University of Illinois in Urbana in May.

"The interview skills and public speaking skills are something you are going to take with you no matter what career you go into," said Walk, who is scheduled to give a farewell speech during the 2022 Miss Coles County pageant at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds in Charleston.

Walk's career plans began taking shape while growing up on her family's farm. Walk said she joined Cumberland County 4-H, showing sheep and pigs during its 4-H Fair at the Coles County Fairgrounds and other sites. She said her late father, Phil Walk, was active as a Cumberland County 4-H leader and would have been thrilled to see their 4-H Fair's permanent home at the new Cumberland County Extension Education Center in Toledo open this year. He died from colon cancer in 2020.

After Neoga Junior-Senior High School resumed offering FFA, Walk said she joined this agriculture education program during her junior and senior years. Walk said she also signed up for a Growing Agricultural Science Teachers program with the encouragement of her instructor and was subsequently inspired by this experience to become an agriculture teacher.

Walk talked about her family farm experiences and her career goals while competing in the 2021 Miss Coles County pageant, during which she also gave a speech about her late grandmother, Audrey Walk. Walk said her grandmother, who died in 2019, was a big influence on her as a family matriarch and farm woman.

In January, Walk also presented that speech while competing in the Miss Illinois County Fair pageant at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Springfield. Walk said the state pageant "goes by so fast like a whirlwind," but she had fun getting to know the 70 other contestants from throughout Illinois and shopping for dresses with her mother, Lori Walk.

"That is always a memory I will hold close to my heart," Walk said.

Her year as Miss Coles County started with helping at the 2021 fair and was followed by attending more than 20 parades and pageants in Coles County and elsewhere in Illinois. Walk has often been accompanied by 2022 Junior Miss Mia Tribble and by Little Miss Lindyn Traub.

Walk said she has enjoyed serving as Miss Coles County and has had fun spending time with the younger royals at various events. Walk said seeing this memorable time in her life come to an end will be bittersweet for her, but she has been helping with the practices for the 2022 contestants and is looking forward to seeing them take the stage.

"I know someone else will have that great experience," Walk said.