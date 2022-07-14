'Exceptionally deserving' Hilltop employee wins $24,000

CHARLESTON — A Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehab employee will receive $1,000 a month for two years for a car payment and gas purchases after winning a raffle through Hilltop’s parent company, Crest Healthcare Consulting.

Nichole Bassemier, the lucky winner, was honored Thursday at Hilltop with her coworkers, friends and family.

The My Why raffle was initially created to help Crest Healthcare Consulting employees with both finances and morale during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO Shully Lichtman said that when the pandemic started, appreciation for healthcare workers was high but did not last.

“Everybody was just tired. You know, when COVID first started, everybody was ‘oh, the healthcare heroes’ but then eventually that kind of tapered off but the hard work and the outbreaks didn’t,” Lichtman. “That was still there without, you know, without the accolades.”

Lichtman said they wanted to find a way to make sure employees continued to feel appreciated as many faced burnout. He said the best way they found to accomplish that was to remind them why they do what they do.

“The best way to re-energize people is to remind them to get back in their own mind why they got into healthcare in the first place,” Lichtman said. “Everybody that's in health care has basically committed to a career in the service of others, which is the most noble career that a person could have.”

Thus, the My Why Raffle was created. To enter, employees from all of the Crest HCC-managed locations were asked to write something, whether it be a sentence or an essay, about why they got into healthcare and what inspires them.

Lichtman said everyone had a story and they wanted to hear what it was. During the first year of the raffle, he said, the company turned the stories into a coffee table book that was distributed to all of the Crest locations to provide a source of inspiration.

Bassemier said her why was easy: She has found a family at Hilltop.

“My 'why' is because the residents are like family. Some of them don't have family, so they're alone and some of them they go to to their deathbed by themselves, but with me working here they don't have to be alone, and I get to be their family and they don't have to feel alone anymore,” Bassemier said.

Lichtman and Hilltop’s Director of Business Development Bobbie Woolbright said Bassemier was “exceptionally deserving” of the award.

Woolbright described Bassemier as loving and generous, giving her all to her residents.

A testament to that, Woolbright said, was that as they were driving to collect items for the celebration, Bassemier wanted to stop and pick something up special for a resident with whom she has an especially close bond.

“The residents absolutely love her. She's become their family and they've become her family,” Lichtman said.