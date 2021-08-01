Family gathers to celebrate the awarding of late Charleston native's Bronze Star medal

CHARLESTON — The three children of James L. Pearcy, a Charleston native, expected a simple family reunion on Sunday afternoon.

Pearcy's grandson had other plans in mind.

Tye Auter had been pulling together documents on his grandfather, who died 24 years ago, for the last several months, during which he learned Pearcy earned a Bronze Star medal during World War II that he had never received.

Auter and the rest of the family decided to surprise James Pearcy's three children — his father, Mike Pearcy, and Fran Gover and Jim Pearcy — at the Charleston VFW with a celebration.

“We were just told to be here,” Gover said. “The other family members knew what was going on but the three of us had no clue.”

Once they arrived, the award ceremony became an emotional moment for the family, who remembered their father fondly.

“It was wonderful,” Jim Pearcy said, with a tear in his eye, as he recalled his father’s dedication to other veterans.

“I'm not sure there was a dry eye in the seats,” Auter said. “It was awesome.”

The day would not have been possible without Auter, who traced all the paperwork.

It began when Auter reunited with the Pearcy family by discovering them on ancestry.com three years ago. Through that, he started to discover more military records. When he started to track-down his grandfather, he noticed that some documents weren’t complete because they were destroyed in a fire in St. Louis.

Auter spent months talking to people, reconstructing records and going to armed services review boards.

“I continued to follow up, provided any type of paperwork that they (the review board) needed to support the evidence, which was really up to 14 assignments,” said Auter. “And then, April 5, is when I got the word that the review board had taken a look at (Pearcy’s records) and awarded him a Bronze Star.”

“It's just a matter of being persistent, providing the paperwork, and getting what he deserves for 75 years, now,” said Auter.

The family is a military family. Mike Pearcy served in the Vietnam War. Jim Pearcy served in the Air force, though he was not deployed to Vietnam, and members of Gover’s family now serve in the military, too.

“We’re proud of it,” said Gover. “It takes a lot for the freedoms that we have.”

