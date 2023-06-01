SHELBYVILLE — For a rural Shelbyville family, what began with the idea of just selling Christmas trees has grown over five years into a hobby farm that hosts seasonal events.

Now, Stephanie and Kenny Schwengel and their extended family are preparing to host the second annual Rhythm & Blooms Music Festival on Saturday at their 25-acre No Bad Days Farm. The lineup will feature a reunion of The Henningsens trio, one of Allie Keck's first area shows since competing on "The Voice," and performances by Corey Evitts and Leighton Ewers.

"(No Bad Days) just kind of naturally evolved. It was just a little bit at a time," said Kenny Schwengel, who worked as superintendent for the Atwood-Hammond Arthur-Lovington school district and then as interim superintendent for Stewardson-Strasburg before retiring recently.

The original Christmas tree farm idea grew from him and his wife, a Sarah Bush Lincoln outpatient surgery staff member, having fond memories from years ago of loading their three then-young children into a pickup truck to go get a tree every holiday season.

Schwengel said they later purchased a field near their home in the Lynn Acres subdivision for use as a Christmas tree farm that they named No Bad Days in memory of their son, Tucker, 21, who was killed in a car crash in 2016. He said Tucker had seen a "No bad days" sign during a family trip to Colorado and adopted it as his motto.

"'No bad days' was something our son always referenced," Schwengel said. He noted that Tucker's 1979 Ford pickup is part of the farm's logo.

The farm eventually grew to include a 1,000-square-foot barn that serves as a shop and a greenhouse, where the family raises tomatoes, peppers, chard, radishes, turnips, onions and more. Schwengel said they also have added beehives, which yield No Bad Bees honey, and chickens, which produce No Bad Eggs.

No Bad Days Farm holds a Spring Day event in mid-May every year to sell vegetable starts and other items and is set to host a series of pop-up markets on the second Saturday of every month. Updates will be posted on the farm's Facebook page.

Schwengel said he and his wife operate the farm with the help of their grown daughters — Alex, and her husband Ryan Irvin; and Daley and her husband, Kaleb Pruemer. Alex and Ryan's children, Falynn, Kade and Jaxson, and Daley and Kaleb's son, Julian, also help and play at the farm.

"It takes all of us to make it happen," Schwengel said, adding that No Bad Days Farm has brought their family closer together.

Schwengel said Rhythm & Blooms is a way for them to add another community event to the farm while honoring Tucker, who loved music and whose birthday was June 4.

For the inaugural festival year, Schwengel said one of his daughters reached out to Neoga native Allie Keck. He said Keck, who has been living and performing professionally in Nashville, Tenn., helped make the first festival bigger and they are glad to have her back this year. She made it to the "Battle Rounds" stage of NBC's "The Voice" this spring in front of a national audience.

"(No Bad Days) is beautiful. The owners are amazing people," Keck said. She added that the farm is a great venue for families with children to watch live music and enjoy food trucks.

Schwengel said his wife recruited fellow Atwood natives, The Henningsens, to play this year. He said this is a rare reunion show for the trio of Brian Henningsen and two of his children, Aaron and Clara. They have been pursuing their own musical paths in recent years after writing hits for themselves, such as “American Beautiful,” and for other artists, such as The Band Perry’s “You Lie.”

Rhythm & Blooms will start at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at No Bad Days Farm, located along the Middlesworth Road north of Illinois 16. Concessions will be available from Pauly's BBQ, Oliver Coffee Co. and Dirt Pour Traveling Bar. Admission will be $10 per vehicle.

"We just want to provide something of good quality that the community can take part in and hopefully when people come out, they will have a good experience," Schwengel said of No Bad Days.

Close People look at some of the displays in the exhibit hall during an open house for the new visitor center at Lake Shelbyville in Shelbyville, Ill., on Saturday, May 7, 2011. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) A view of the lake from the back of the new visitor center at Lake Shelbyville in Shelbyville, Ill., on Saturday, May 7, 2011. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Exterior photo of the new visitor center at Lake Shelbyville in Shelbyville, Ill., on Saturday, May 7, 2011. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Exterior photo of the new visitor center at Lake Shelbyville in Shelbyville, Ill., on Saturday, May 7, 2011. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Lobby area inside the new visitor center at Lake Shelbyville in Shelbyville, Ill., on Saturday, May 7, 2011. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Operations manager Ricky Raymond, left, talks to visitors during an open house for the new visitor center at Lake Shelbyville in Shelbyville, Ill., on Saturday, May 7, 2011. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) People look at some of the displays in the exhibit hall during an open house for the new visitor center at Lake Shelbyville in Shelbyville, Ill., on Saturday, May 7, 2011. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) PHOTOS: Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center Images of the new Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center in Shelbyville, Ill. (Photos by Kevin Kilhoffer/ Staff Photographer) People look at some of the displays in the exhibit hall during an open house for the new visitor center at Lake Shelbyville in Shelbyville, Ill., on Saturday, May 7, 2011. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) A view of the lake from the back of the new visitor center at Lake Shelbyville in Shelbyville, Ill., on Saturday, May 7, 2011. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Exterior photo of the new visitor center at Lake Shelbyville in Shelbyville, Ill., on Saturday, May 7, 2011. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Exterior photo of the new visitor center at Lake Shelbyville in Shelbyville, Ill., on Saturday, May 7, 2011. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Lobby area inside the new visitor center at Lake Shelbyville in Shelbyville, Ill., on Saturday, May 7, 2011. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) Operations manager Ricky Raymond, left, talks to visitors during an open house for the new visitor center at Lake Shelbyville in Shelbyville, Ill., on Saturday, May 7, 2011. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer) People look at some of the displays in the exhibit hall during an open house for the new visitor center at Lake Shelbyville in Shelbyville, Ill., on Saturday, May 7, 2011. (Journal Gazette/ Times-Courier, Kevin Kilhoffer)