Father's Day Fishing Derby planned at Lake Mattoon

MATTOON — The Friends of Lake Mattoon and the Lake Mattoon Bass Club plan to hold a Father's Day Fishing Derby on Sunday, June 19.

The Friends of Lake Mattoon group reported that the derby for ages 4-15 will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the small pond across from Lake Mattoon Marina, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. Awards for total inches, total fish, and longest fish will be announced at 11 a.m., along with the raffle prize winners.

All participating children must be accompanied by an adult, and life jackets are required. The participants are responsible for bringing their own bait and gear. The derby will coincide with Illinois Free Fishing Days, during which anglers can fish without needing a state fishing license Friday through Monday.

The Friends and Bass Club groups cleaned up the pond in preparation for the derby with the help of Still Excavating & Landscaping and marina staff. The Friends group also plans to hold a Rock N' Roll Boat Parade on July 4 and fireworks on Sept. 3, during Labor Day weekend.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

