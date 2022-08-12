 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Festival celebrating two-story outhouse for Saturday in Gays

Two-Story Outhouse

Nancy Goodwin, left, Julie Miller, center, and Pam Jones, right, who all teamed up to bring the first Two Story Outhouse Festival to Gays, stand in front of the historic landmark the town is known for.

 ATHENA PAJER, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Watch now: The inspiration behind the two-story outhouse festival

GAYS — This weekend a small village of just over 200 residents is celebrating what made it famous: a two-story outhouse.

Gays will play host Saturday, Aug. 13, to a variety of events for all ages, including a toilet paper ribbon cutting, a car show, vendors, inflatables and live music throughout the day.

This is the second year the festival is being held and the third year it’s been in the minds of its organizers.

Julie Miller, a Gays resident since 2001 and an organizer of the event, said they initially wanted to hold a festival in 2020, however, the year was a “royal flush” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its first official year was a hit with the community and inspired those involved with the first year to pursue making it a tradition.

Miller said the event is important for community outreach in the small town.

“We want to make people aware there’s more in Illinois besides cornfields,” Miller said. “Maybe there’s something in your own backyard you weren’t aware of.”

Ready to revel in another successful festival, Miller said she hopes to see plenty of people celebrating Saturday.

“It's been a long year putting it together. We worked hard, and I just think it's a nice, enjoyable family event,” Miller said. “We don't serve alcohol, it's just good family fun.”

Miller said she expects the car show to be a favorite of the day. Last year, the show had 80 cars and they hope to double the number this year.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

