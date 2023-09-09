CHARLESTON — While overcoming financial hardships several months ago, Coles County resident Chad George got a Paris factory job but did not have enough money yet to rent an apartment or house.

"There were times when I couldn't afford to stay in a cheap hotel, so I slept in my truck," George recalled.

Then, a friend told him about the new Matthew 25 homeless shelter in Charleston. George said he was able to stay rent- and utility-free for up to six months in one of the shelter's apartments while saving money and being mentored by a volunteer partner family.

"It was definitely a blessing," George said, adding he is financially stable now and living in Mattoon. He shared his story with the JG-TC while attending Matthew 25's inaugural fundraising festivities on Saturday at Morton Park. "I'm here to see how I can give back."

The Matthew 25 nonprofit organization opened the homeless shelter in six efficiency apartment units on July 1, 2022, and has since expanded it to 12 units.

"We have been able to provide temporary housing for 59 people in the last 14 months," said Matthew 25 President Todd Foster, adding it can take three to five months for room to become available. "I have a long waiting list. I probably get four phone calls every day from people looking for shelter."

Foster said the shelter has mainly served Charleston-area residents working through financial hardships, substance abuse recovery, mental health treatment or parole, or combinations of these factors.

Recruiting additional partner family mentors is always a need for Matthew 25, Foster said. The partners meet on a weekly basis with their assigned shelter guests to help them establish a plan for securing housing of their own and then work on achieving their goals.

Matthew 25 board member Marilyn Ridgway said she is a believer in the Bible chapter from which the nonprofit organization gets its name, a chapter that focuses on helping those in need.

"With that support, that can change their whole life around," Ridgway said. "Sometimes that is all it takes, someone who really cares about someone else."

The fundraiser offered a silent auction of donated items, bounce houses and children's activities, performances by the Katzmandu band and the Coles County Barbershoppers, and vendors, including The Sizzlin' Tizzler wood fire pizza and Kickin' BBQ Queens.

Foster said the nonprofit receives regular support from 12 churches, including help with Saturday's fundraiser. He said the community can also help in many ways, such as serving as partner families or donating needed household supplies posted on Matthew 25's Facebook page.

"Everyone can get involved and do something," Foster said, noting for example that one small church regularly donates jugs of detergent for the shelter's laundry room.

Those interested in assisting Matthew 25 can call 217-790-5150 or message this nonprofit organization through its page on Facebook.

