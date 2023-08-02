The event will feature concessions from William Poe Barbecue and Grandma T's Soft Pretzels throughout the evening, plus a free concert by Sound City from 6-7:30 p.m.
In addition, attendees will be able to once again purchase adult beverages in official Bagel Bites cups from participating downtown restaurants to drink in that evening’s festival district area. The participating restaurants are Hunan, Little Mexico, La Luna and Luigi's.
Volunteer Michelle Smith-Trevino Mattoon hands out bagels on Saturday during the the World's Largest Bagel Breakfast in Mattoon's Peterson Park.
Quinn Diliberti, Logan Popp, Mia Diliberti, Kevin Popp and Amelia Messere pose for a photo with members of the Midwest Garrison of The 501st Legion, a Star Wars Imperial costuming club, on Saturday in the Demars Center during the Mattoon Bagelfest's free bagel breakfast.
Colin Vandeventer, left, helps decorates the truck with his children Elias Vandeventer, center, and Elleree Vandeventer on Saturday before the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Elias won the 2-3 year old Beautiful Baby Bagel. Colin actually won the same contest in 1992.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Miriam Lynch, 3, enjoys a bagel on Saturday during the the World's Largest Bagel Breakfast in Mattoon's Peterson Park. Lynch is from Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ethan Robertson, 8, enjoys a bagel on Saturday during the World's Largest Bagel Breakfast in Mattoon's Peterson Park. Robertson is from Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Sweet and Salty Quartet performs in the Rotary Band Shell on Saturday during Bagelfest. The singers were performing a song about the ocean.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ellayna Graham, 7, decorates a car with bagels on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Graham is from Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bimbo Bakeries USA float celebrates this year's "Star Wars" theme on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mattoon Middle and High School marching bands perform on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Festival queens waves on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
First Presbyterian Church members ride a variety of unique bikes on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Clara Birch, 3, enjoys the floats on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Birch is from Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Aiden Patterson, 2, waves to floats on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Graham's family is from originally from Mattoon and visits during the festival.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Violet Weddle, 6, enjoys the cold flavored ice treat on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Weddle is from Mattoon.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Kennedy Triestram, 3, enjoys the cold flavored ice treat on Saturday during the Mattoon Bagelfest Parade. Triestram is from Mattoon.