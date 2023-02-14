MATTOON — No injuries were reported regarding a fire Monday evening that damaged the D-Co Laundry location along DeWitt Avenue in Mattoon.

The Mattoon Fire Department reported in a press release that crews were dispatched at 7:33 p.m. to this laundromat at 1200 Dewitt Ave. for a possible structure fire. The firefighters arrived on scene at 7:35 p.m. to find the building filled with smoke and they could see flames within the structure.

Crews deployed a hose line through the front entrance and extinguished the fire. A second crew did a search of the facility for any occupants. The fire was brought under control within minutes. The search found that there were no occupants inside the facility.

"Fire department investigators then began a cause and origin investigation. Their investigation concluded that the fire began beneath one of the dryers, where the lint was collected. The fire then spread to a partition wall," said Chief Jeff Hilligoss in the press release.

There were no injuries to civilians, or firefighters at this incident. All units cleared the scene at 8:54 p.m.

The Mattoon Fire Department was assisted at this scene by Coles-Moultrie 911 emergency communications, Mattoon Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Ameren Illinois.

