Fire displaces seven residents in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Firefighters extinguished a blaze Thursday evening that displaced seven residents from their Division Street house.

The Charleston Fire Department reported in a press release that its crews were dispatched at approximately 6:40 p.m. to 1018 Division St. in response to this structure fire. The seven residents were home at the time and were able to escape.

Upon arrival, the fire crews found smoke coming from the roof. They attempted to make an interior attack on the fire but had to pull out and make an exterior attack due to the house's type of construction and its metal roof.

A second alarm status for the fire was requested to bring in additional personnel. Crews were on scene until about 11 p.m. The fire appears to have started in the attic and its cause is still under investigation. The home had smoke and water damage throughout. No injuries were reported, but the residents have been displaced due to the extent of the damage.

The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by personnel from the Mattoon Fire Department, Lincoln Fire Protection District, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, Charleston Police Department, Charleston Building Department, Coles-Moultrie counties 911, Ameren and American Red Cross.