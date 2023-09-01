NEOGA — The Friends of Lake Mattoon community group plans to hold a cookout and fireworks on Saturday.

The fundraising cookout will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lake Mattoon Marina. The Friends group will be selling pulled pork nachos and sandwiches, ribeye sandwiches, bratwursts, and hot dogs. Shakeups and soda will be available for purchase from the marina.

Saturday's fireworks display is scheduled for approximately 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the Lake Mattoon Beach, with Sunday as a rain date. This show is made possible by donations from area businesses and residents.

The beach and its parking area will be closed all day Saturday and the road in front of it will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Limited parking will be available at the marina.

From the archives: Lake Mattoon