First Mid Insurance Group acquires 2 retail insurance agencies

MATTOON — First Mid Insurance Group, a subsidiary of Mattoon-based First Mid Bancshares Inc., recently acquired two retail insurance agencies — The Wheeler Insurance Agency in Arcola and Just4you Insurance in Highland.

First Mid reported that Wheeler serves more than 600 customers in Douglas, Coles and Cumberland counties and that this service area overlaps with First Mid's existing footprint for banking and insurance customers, making it a "strategic fit."

Just4you is a multi-line property and casualty agency serving customers in Southern Illinois and the St. Louis Metro East markets, First Mid reported. The company added that this acquisition will coincide with First Mid's recent acquisition of LINCO Bankshares Inc., along with the Providence Bank subsidiary, as the organization expands its reach into the St. Louis and central Missouri markets.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}