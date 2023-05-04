NEOGA — An annual fishing derby for children ages 4-15 is scheduled Saturday, May 6, at the small pond across from the Lake Mattoon Marina.

The Lake Mattoon Bass Club and Friends of Lake Mattoon plan to take registrations at 9 a.m. and then hold the derby from 9:30-11 a.m. Awards for total inches, total fish and largest fish, plus raffle prizes, will be presented at 11 a.m.

"We are very excited to see everyone this Saturday," said Friends member Katie Anderson O'Dell in an event announcement. "We have a ton of wonderful raffle prizes, so even if your kiddo does not catch a single fish, stick around for the end and they may still take home a prize."

Parking will be available along the east side of the small pond. Only vehicles with trailers are allowed to park at the marina. All children must be accompanied by an adult, wear a life jacket and bring their own bait and tackle.

The event has been moved up from its traditional Father's Day date to take advantage of better water conditions in the pond in early May before the summer heat.

