MATTOON — Fit-2-Serve has been bringing fruits and vegetables from its community gardens to farmers markets for several years now, but last year it decided to start selling produce directly from the source.

Executive Director Beau Scott said this new initiative went so well that customers are being invited once again to visit Fit-2-Serve' garden at Broadway Avenue and First Street from 9-11 a.m. every Saturday this season to select produce and have it picked fresh for them while they wait.

"Most farmers markets don't take place where the food is grown," Scott said. He added that families are invited to volunteer in the garden on Saturday mornings and veteran Fit-2-Serve staff member Sara Ferris is typically available on site to talk to customers about how the produce is grown. "She is very generous with her knowledge."

The Saturday morning market currently has beets, small and large head cabbage, green onions, herbs, kale, lettuce, spinach, turnips, and carrots available for purchase. The produce is sold from under the shade of a canopy that can be extended out from the site's storage shed as needed.

Fit-2-Serve's quarter acre garden along the east side of First Street, on the campus of First Presbyterian Church, is now entirely tended to through regenerative farming practices. Scott said they switched to these practices on the east side of the garden in 2021 and the west side in 2022.

Regenerative farming involves tending to a plot without applying chemicals and without tilling it, Scott said. By not tilling, Scott said the root system in the ground is preserved so that it can become more robust and pest resistant. He said they use broad fork tools, funded through a Farm Credit Illinois grant, to aerate the soil and create holes for planting seeds.

Scott said Fit-2-Serve's staff was mentored on these practices by Jarrod Yantis, owner of Regenerative Life Farm in Findlay. He said Fit-2-Serve plans to return the favor by having its summer AmeriCorps VISTA workers help out at Yantis' farm later this month as a community service project.

The summer VISTA team includes Natalie Fanale, an Eastern Illinois University nutrition and dietetics student from Charleston. Fanale said she is looking forward to teaching Mattoon Area Family YMCA youths about gardening at the First Street plot after seeing them help revive garden beds on the grounds of the Y earlier this summer break.

"The kids were all excited to get in there and help," Fanale said.

Full-time VISTA worker Presley Green, who has served with Fit-2-Serve for three years now, said she has enjoyed working in the gardens and with Fit-2-Serves food education programs for the YMCA and Mattoon schools. Green said she has appreciated having the opportunity to teach youths about making healthy nutrition choices.

Presley, a recent graduate of Eastern Illinois University, said she is now finishing up her final summer serving with this nonprofit community service organization.

"There are so many things I like about Fit-2-Serve. I have grown professionally and personally," Presley said, adding that her participation helped further her confidence, knowledge, relationship building, and leadership abilities. "It has been a happy time of my life."

Fit-2-Serve is continuing to bring its produce to the farmers market that is held at 3-6 p.m. every Wednesday at DeBuhr's Seed & Feed, 2001 Western Ave. Scott said they do not take part in market at 8 a.m.-noon every Friday at Lytle Park because Regenerative Life Farm already has a regular stand there.

