MATTOON — Community members are invited to help Fit-2-Serve celebrate its 15th anniversary during a Fall Gala on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Fall Gala from 1-4 p.m. at the Fit-2-Serve building, 1320 Lafayette Ave., will include a silent auction, crafts, refreshments and farmers' market. The nonprofit community service organization also plans to host tours and give a sneak peek at the Bill Duey Learning Garden, which is under construction.

"This gala holds even greater significance as we honor the incredible legacy of our beloved founder, Bill Duey. Bill's passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to empowering individuals and transforming lives continue to inspire us every day," Fit-2-Serve reported in its event announcement.

Duey, who passed away at age 55 in 2021, founded an organization that maintains community gardens in Mattoon and offers intergenerational gardening and nutrition education programs at these plots and in local schools.

"Your presence will not only honor Bill's memory but also contribute to the ongoing work of Fit-2-Serve in bringing positive change to our community. Together, we can make an even greater impact and create a brighter future for all," Fit-2-Serve reported.

