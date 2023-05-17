MATTOON — Fit-2-Serve plans to hold a Spring Garden Celebration from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at its community garden at Broadway Avenue and First Street, on the First Presbyterian Church campus.

This nonprofit community service organization's third annual celebration will offer a farmers market with fresh-picked produce from the garden, tours of this regenerative farming practice garden, free seeds and a fruit water station. The church's earth-friendly prayer garden is located nearby.

Children's activities at this event will include an inflatable bounce house, potato toss, a spring craft activity, and face paintings for children. Coffee drinks and lemonade will be available for purchase from the Beautifully Brewed Mobile Coffee Cart.

