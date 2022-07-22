Five Central Illinois parks to benefit from state grants

SPRINGFIELD - Parks in five Central Illinois communities will see improvements thanks to state grants totaling more than $1 million.

Those receiving grants are Clark County, Sullivan, Atwood, Shelbyville and Strasburg.

The local awards are a portion of the $30.3 million Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grants distributed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The grants will provide up to one-half of the funds needed for the local projects across the state.

Shelbyville will use its grant to expand the activities at three baseball diamonds. With the city’s $324,000 grant, there are plans to increase lighting at the diamonds so games can go on later into the night.

Shelbyville Mayor Jeff Johnson said the project is going to be a “team effort” and that the city is grateful for the grant. Johnson said they hope to make more improvements with time.

Sullivan will use its $381,800 grant to make improvements at Wyman Park and Strasburg will also be making park improvements with a $318,000 grant.

The Clark County Park District will use its $211,500 to create 39 drive-through campground sites.

Drive-through sites allow campers to pull in through one side and out through the other, making an easier transition to exiting the campus grounds. This is usually most beneficial to those who have large trailers or RVs.

Atwood has hopes of purchasing two acres of farmland that is adjacent to the village’s park. With the land, the village plans to use its $15,000 grant to create additional parking and potentially create a tee-ball field.

“Investments in our local parks are investments in our communities,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a news release announcing the awards. “Park projects don’t just create jobs and boost local economic development — they open the gateway for a healthier, happier Illinois.”