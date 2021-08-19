 Skip to main content
Five Mile House hosts final open house of the summer on Sunday

CHARLESTON — The Five Mile House will conclude its open house season on Sunday.

The last open house of the summer will take place this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., including live music, a presentation, and activities for all ages.

The Five Mile House is at the intersection of Westfield Road and Route 130.

The Motherlode trio will open the day, playing in the Commodore Davis barn from 1 to 2:30 p.m., followed by a presentation by Tom Vance.

Vance will talk about the process of building the Commodore Davis barn itself, showing photos.

The Five Mile House spinners will demonstrate and instruct on spinning wool, showing several designs.

Children's activities and their wagon gift shop can be found on the lawn.

The house is gearing up for its fall festival on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. 

The Five Mile House has held open houses every other weekend throughout the summer, providing a venue for musicians and a free space for vendors to sell goods.

