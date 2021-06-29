Flash floods, damaging winds possible for Central Illinois

Showers and storms capable of producing heavy rain are expected across much of Central Illinois this evening, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

Heavy rain has already fallen over much of the area in recent days, saturating the soil, the agency said.

Much of the region was under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m., including Logan, Marshall, Mason, McLean, Menard, Peoria, Sangamon, Stark, Tazewell, and Woodford counties.

Other counties were facing a hazardous weather outlook, advising that strong to isolated severe thunderstorms are possible through Tuesday night. A few of these storms may produce locally damaging winds and heavy rain.

Minor flooding was expected to continue along portions of the Sangamon River near Monticello.

Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Thursday throughout Central Illinois, the weather service said. While the potential for widespread severe weather is low, locally heavy rain will be possible.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

