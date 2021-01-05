Former LSC plant in Mattoon has new owner

Chicago-based LSC announced in mid-January 2020 that it planned to close the Mattoon facility as part of efforts to streamline its commercial printing operations for magazines and catalogs. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity reported that the total number of workers affected by the subsequent closure was 796.

The Mattoon plant, which previously operated under the R.R. Donnelley name, had celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018. The Coles Together economic development organization reported that LSC had been the largest industrial employer in Coles County and that as an overall employer it had only trailed Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College.

The Business Wire and other news outlets reported in September that the LSC Communications company has been acquired by private investment and equity firm Atlas Holdings of Greenwich, Connecticut.

Phoenix reported that its core business is the revitalization of former manufacturing facilities throughout the United States, a strategy that leads to "positively transforming communities and restarting the economic engine in the communities we serve."