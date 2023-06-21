CHARLESTON — Erika Harold looked out over the crowd of young women with confidence they would go on to do great things.

“I wanted to tell you about the biggest thing you have to fear if you run for public office isn’t not winning. It’s not trying in the first place. I know this is a group of young women that will probably be running for office someday, and I look forward to voting for you,” Harold said during an appearance Tuesday in Charleston at the American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State.

Harold, the executive director of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, speaks from experience. Overcoming any fears she may have had enabled Harold be be crowned Miss America in 2003 and to be the Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general in the 2022 election.

The American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State is a week-long camp providing girls the opportunity to participate in the democratic process and run for governmental positions.

Throughout the week, the girls campaign, run for and elect officials on the city, county and state level in a simulation of Illinois’ government system.

“(ALA Illini Girls State) encourages and empowers them to think about their role as a leader now in high school and gives them the opportunity to interact with people who are in different fields that they might pursue whether it’s politics, leadership, government. And that then inspires them to view themselves in those roles and to recognize that they do have the capacity of doing that,” Harold said.

Harold gave the girls three leadership lessons to use in their lives.

One, your story and the biggest things you want to change is your biggest platform.

“Think for a moment about something in your life that’s happened that either makes you feel different or has made you feel not good enough. The impulse is to want to change those things, but what I would challenge you to do is lean into those things because your story is going to be the thing that gives you that power when you walk into a room,” Harold said.

Two, your individuality is your voice.

“Look around at the diversity in this room. There may be the temptation to say I want to be like this person, or I’m going to be like that person. You have to believe in your individual voice. You have to believe that you have something unique to offer your community, your state and hopefully this country,” Harold said.

Three, your fear is a sign you care.

“Oftentimes, people see themselves accomplishing great things in their mind, but they’re afraid to actually take that step and try. And it’s not that they aren’t willing to work hard, it’s that fear of failure. I encourage you to embrace that fear because that fear means you care. That fear means that you’re a human being, and that fear is the thing that will actually give you adrenaline in the moment,” Harold said.

Sarah Wyckoff, the director of ALA Illini Girls State, said the girls are given many opportunities through the program.

“It is political in nature and they get that learning experience in government, but we also hope they gain friendships. That they’re gonna meet young ladies and friends from the entire state of Illinois because we come from all over, so I think they walk away with lots of life learning experiences,” Wyckoff said.

Harold never participated in ALA Illini Girls State, but her mom, Donna Tanner Harold, was an alternate.

An alternate is a girl chosen to take the place of a girl that has been selected to go to ALA Illini Girls State if the girl selected is unable to go.

Tanner Harold never got to experience ALA Illini Girls State until Tuesday night.

The staff and girls of the program surprised Tanner Harold by making her an honorary citizen of their government simulation along with her daughter.

Harold said it was not planned ahead of time to make her mother an honorary citizen. In fact, it was not planned for her mother to accompany her to the event at all.

Harold explained that during a phone call she shared with her mother that she was attending the event. It was then her mother shared that she had been an alternate.

Harold said invited her mother to come along as her guest because of this, and no one at ALA Illini Girls State knew Tanner Harold was an alternate until she arrived.

While the girls in the program exhibit kindness for giving this opportunity to Tanner Harold, the girls also learn how to support one another.

“It brings together young women to support each other, and so often research shows that women tend to run for office less frequently than men, not because they’re less qualified, but because they need to be encouraged that they have what it takes to be successful,” Harold said.

Harold experienced bullying because of her race in school, which made a big impact on her life leading to her Miss America platform being based on bullying prevention.

At the end of the event, the program’s county officers were announced after having the girls vote earlier in the day.

For each announcement the approximate 170 girls attending could be heard screaming in celebration throughout the Doudna Fine Arts Center on Eastern Illinois University’s campus.

“It was really encouraging to see how much they were embracing each other and creating a safe community for them to be themselves. In order to be an effective leader, you have to be authentic, and you have to be comfortable in your own skin. So often when people are bullied, they are made to feel that they need to change who they are and to conform to someone else’s ideas. And that will inhibit people’s leadership and seeing such a diverse group of young women being proud of who they are and being proud of each other’s individuality and diversity made me feel that we’re making progress as a country on that issue,” Harold said.