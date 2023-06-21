CHARLESTON — Erika Harold, the 2003 Miss America and Republican candidate for Illinois General Attorney in the 2022 election, spoke to the girls participating in the American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State about leadership.

The American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State, ALA Illini Girls State, is a week-long camp providing girls the opportunity to participate in the democratic process and run for governmental positions.

Throughout the week, the girls campaign, run for and elect officials on the city, county and state level in a simulation of Illinois’ government system.

Sarah Wyckoff, the director of ALA Illini Girls State, said the girls are given many opportunities through the program.

“It is political in nature and they get that learning experience in government, but we also hope they gain friendships. That they’re gonna meet young ladies and friends from the entire state of Illinois because we come from all over, so I think they walk away with lots of life learning experiences,” Wyckoff said.

This year’s guest on Tuesday was Harold who had spoken at ALA Illini Girls State previously in 2018. Harold currently is the executive director of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism.

“[ALA Illini Girls State] encourages and empowers them to think about their role as a leader now in high school and gives them the opportunity to interact with people who are in different fields that they might pursue whether it’s politics, leadership, government. And that then inspires them to view themselves in those roles and to recognize that they do have the capacity of doing that,” Harold said.

Harold never participated in ALA Illini Girls State, but her mom, Donna Tanner Harold, who Harold brought with her, was an alternate.

An alternate is a girl chosen to take the place of a girl that has been selected to go to ALA Illini Girls State if the girl selected is unable to go.

Donna never got to experience ALA Illini Girls State until Tuesday night.

The staff and girls of the program surprised Donna by making her an honorary citizen of their government simulation along with her daughter.

Harold said it was not planned ahead of time to make Donna an honorary citizen. In fact, it was not planned for Donna to accompany her to the event at all.

Harold explained that on a phone call with her mother, Harold said she was going to ALA Illini Girls State when her mom told her that she was an alternate.

Harold invited her mom to come with because of this, and no one at ALA Illini Girls State knew Donna was an alternate until she arrived before the event.

While the girls in the program exhibit kindness for giving this opportunity to Donna, the girls also learn how to support one another.

“It brings together young women to support each other, and so often research shows that women tend to run for office less frequently than men, not because they’re less qualified, but because they need to be encouraged that they have what it takes to be successful,” Harold said.

Harold experienced bullying because of her race in school, which made a big impact on her life leading to her Miss America platform being based on bullying prevention.

At the end of the event, the program’s county officers were announced after having the girls vote earlier in the day.

For each announcement the approximate 170 girls attending could be heard screaming in celebration throughout the Doudna Fine Arts Center on Eastern Illinois University’s campus.

“It was really encouraging to see how much they were embracing each other and creating a safe community for them to be themselves. In order to be an effective leader, you have to be authentic, and you have to be comfortable in your own skin. So often when people are bullied, they are made to feel that they need to change who they are and to conform to someone else’s ideas. And that will inhibit people’s leadership and seeing such a diverse group of young women being proud of who they are and being proud of each other’s individuality and diversity made me feel that we’re making progress as a country on that issue,” Harold said.

The ALA Illini Girls State is available for girls who have just finished their junior year of high school and are about to begin their senior year of high school during the time of the summer program.

Girls are selected by American Legion Auxiliary units and posts throughout Illinois to be sponsored for the program.