CHARLESTON — The Lincoln Avenue Progressives plan to hold a free speech rally on Monday, July 3, on Eastern Illinois University's campus to mark the birthday of imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
Lincoln Avenue Progressives coordinator Silver Damsen said they have organized this rally in response to the Free Assange national organization asking for global action on his birthday.
Assange is being held in a British prison while his attorneys seek to block his extradition to the United States on hacking charges regarding his publication of leaked classified military intelligence documents.
Damsen said the rally will be held at 11 a.m. on the Mellin steps at the Doudna Fine Arts Center. She said participants may then head to Old Main along Lincoln Avenue, depending on turnout for this event.
