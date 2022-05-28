Friends of Lake Mattoon to host Memorial Day Celebration, live music

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — The Friends of Lake Mattoon community group plans to hold a Memorial Day Celebration on Monday with live music, food and craft vendors, and other activities.

Organizers reported that the festivities are scheduled to kick off with the Lake Mattoon beach opening for the season at 10 a.m., followed by vendors being open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The vendor lineup features the Highway Heartburn food truck, Lake Mattoon Marina lemon shakeups, an Arnold's Workbench craft booth, and a Friends of Lake Mattoon booth.

Andy Rueter

Local country singer Andy Rueter will perform 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday during the Memorial Day Celebration at the Lake Mattoon Beach and Pavilion.

Local country music singer Andy Rueter will perform from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the pavilion. He has opened for Aaron Tippin, Hal Ketchum, Julie Roberts, Josh Turner, Sarah Evans and other country stars over the years.

The celebration will coincide with Mattoon Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4325 holding its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at the beach and pavilion memorial. The ceremony includes a helicopter dropping a wreath into the waters of Lake Mattoon.

More information is available on the Friends of Lake Mattoon page on Facebook.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

