CHARLESTON — Although the Coles County Fair's carnival does not open until 4 p.m. on most weekdays, fairgoers can still find a variety of food vendors open along the midway.

Those vendors include the Fry Guys Grill, where co-owners Aaron and Susan DeRousse and their staff have been serving up breakfast and lunch while livestock shows are ongoing at the fair. They also offer evening hours at this food stand, where customers can sit on long benches and watch their food be grilled behind the counter.

"It's more of a welcoming, sit-down type of place where you are still outdoors," DeRousse said of the Fry Guys Grill, which is located in the former Lions Club building across from the fair office.

DeRousse said he and his wife are in their fifth year operating the Fry Guys Grill and their 10-year running a Fry Guys booth closer to the carnival rides. He said they try out new menu items every year at the grill, including a bacon cheeseburger topped with cheese curds this year.

One of their other new additions is a deep-fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich. DeRousse said this new treat dipped in pancake batter and sprinkled with powdered sugar is inspired by a documentary they watched on the State Fair of Texas and its multitude of fried food.

"We watch a lot of food shows," DeRousse said of how they develop new menu items.

During lunchtime on Tuesday, Charleston resident Faith Johnson said she eats at the Fry Guys Grill whenever she is at the fair and sees that DeRousse has it open for business.

"I get a hotdog and pull all the condiments on it like a Chicago dog," Johnson said.

Patty Jenkins of Charleston took her grandchildren Benzley, 7; Karolina, 8; Klover, 9; and Brian, 10, to the Pronto Pup stand for lunch on Tuesday. She said that is typically the children's first choice for food at the Coles County Fair. Klover noted that she likes both the fried cornbread and the hotdog inside of it equally.

That food booth is billed as "The original pronto pups, hot dog on a stick." It was staffed on Tuesday by cousins Anna Peterson and Cora Leonard. Peterson said her grandparents, Barry and Karen Leonard of Monticello, have operated their Pronto Pup stands for 46 years, now with the assistance of her uncle Blake Leonard.

Peterson said she has found that the Coles County Fair has a good community of vendors who work together to serve customers. She said those customers have been kind to Pronto Pup, so the booth tries to return the favor by being open at lunchtime for livestock show attendees and other early arriving visitors.

"We want to make sure they have somewhere to eat, too," Peterson said.

While her grandchildren were eating pronto pups, Jenkins had a box and a small bag of freshly-made taffy on hand from the nearby Malone's Taffy booth. Malone's, which was open early on Tuesday, has been a fixture on the fair's midway for many years. Jenkins said she enjoys the taffy so much that she would be happy to have it for lunch.

"Every year, it's a must have," Jenkins said.

