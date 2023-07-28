MATTOON — Former U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard will be in Central Illinois on Thursday, Aug. 3, signing and promoting his new biography.
“Son of Southern Illinois: Glenn Poshard’s Life in Politics and Education” follow’s Poshard’s life from his childhood until his founding of the Poshard Foundation For Abused Children, a nonprofit providing funds and resources for abused, neglected and abandoned children in Southern Illinois.
Poshard teamed up with Mattoon journalist Carl Walworth for the book project.
The signings are scheduled for 10 to 11 a.m. at Joe Sipper’s in Effingham; 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Mattoon; 2 to 3 p.m. at the Elizabeth Titus Memorial Library in Sullivan and 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Decatur Public Library.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the signing events.
Poshard began his political career serving as a state senator for over four years before serving 10 years in Congress. Poshard was the Democrat nominee for Illinois governor in the 1998 election.
Following his political career, Poshard returned to his alma mater as the vice chancellor for administration at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. He was then appointed to the SIU Board of Trustees in 2004 and then president of the SIU system in 2005. Poshard remained president until 2014.
Walworth said Poshard’s life story and service is one he urges others to learn about.
“The ongoing work Glenn and his wife Jo do for abused children is but one example that underlines their commitment to improve the world around them,” Walworth said. “Glenn is recognized most everywhere in Southern Illinois. I’m confident even readers who know him well will learn something new as well as deepen their understanding of an important leader.”
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
1. West Virginia
2. Montana
3. Ohio
4. Arizona
5. Nevada
6. Wisconsin
7. Pennsylvania
8. Michigan
9. Texas
10. Florida
Analysis: Senate map remains offensive opportunity for Republicans
In a presidential contest cycle, Senate races don’t get the same kind of attention when there’s still a year to go until Election Day. But the start of the second fundraising quarter earlier this month brought a host of new candidate names – some declared and some still biding their time – that will help shape the race for control of the chamber in 2024 and the ultimate power dynamics for whoever is president in 2025.
With more candidates launching their campaigns this month, the prospect of competitive primaries has become more real – especially on the Republican side. That’s especially true in the top three seats most likely to flip, which represent the GOP’s best chances to pick up the one or two seats they’d need to control the chamber, depending on who wins the presidency. (Rankings are based on CNN’s reporting, fundraising figures and historical data about how states and candidates have performed.)
West Virginia’s GOP primary – mainly between the governor and a congressman – was already brewing, but it’s looking even more contentious with outside groups like the Club for Growth’s political arm touting the millions they’re planning to spend. This race will be a marquee battle between the national GOP’s more establishment forces and the conservative outside group. And, as in other races like Montana and Nevada, this one will test the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s new strategy of picking sides in primaries.
It’s impossible to talk about Republican primaries without discussing former President Donald Trump. Ever since 2016, loyalty to him has been a key litmus test for the GOP – often much more than actual conservatism. But adherence to his election conspiracy theories has sometimes hurt Republicans in general elections, with the 2022 midterms being a prime example.
The chairman of the NRSC, Montana Sen. Steve Daines, has endorsed Trump. And for now, at least, the former president appears to be playing along. CNN reported that he’s informed two House Freedom Caucus members whom he’s previously backed – in West Virginia and Montana – that they won’t have his support for the Senate. (In Montana, Rep. Matt Rosendale hasn’t yet announced his campaign but is expected to challenge the NRSC’s preferred candidate.)
This month’s ranking isn’t all about primary drama, however. In Pennsylvania, Republicans breathed a major sigh of relief in May when election denier Doug Mastriano, fresh off his 15-point gubernatorial loss, decided not to run. The expectation that Dave McCormick will get into the race with a clearer lane – and the GOP’s lack of candidates right now in other states – bumps the Keystone State up one spot on this list as slightly more likely to flip.
Overall, the Senate map remains an offensive opportunity for Republicans. Democrats hold seven of the 10 seats most likely to flip next year, an independent holds one and Republicans hold two – a breakdown that’s unlikely to change much, although the order of the ranking will likely evolve in the months to come.