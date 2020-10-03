GOOD NEIGHBORS

 Skip to main content
Alpha upsilon thankful to community

The Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha would like to extend a huge thank you to the Mattoon community and surrounding areas for their support in helping us make our St Jude "Save a Childs Life "Traffic Stop held in Mattoon on the weekend of Sept. 25-26, a great success. All proceeds from this project will be donated to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

The St. Jude Children's Hospital is dedicated to any child with a catastrophic illness without regard for their ability to pay for their services. Alpha Upsilon is a philanthropic organization that works for St. Jude and their affiliate in Peoria. They also serve Easter Seals, Camp New Hope, and Hope for Heroes in addition to many local community projects.

If you are interested in learning more about the Alpha Upsilon Chapter or ESA , contact President, Paula Winchester at (217) 235-1974.

In addition, Alpha Upsilon chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha's next business meeting will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are asked lease bring three dozen cookies to the meeting. RSVP to Paula Winchester.

The Alpha Upsilon Chapter of ESA.

 

 

