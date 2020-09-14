 Skip to main content
Gordon Voit to leave WAND Oct. 9
Gordon Voit to leave WAND Oct. 9

  • Updated
060318-dec-lif-tupperphotos

Former Herald & Review Executive Sports Editor Mark Tupper and sports anchor Gordon Voit high-five at the WAND studios in Decatur in May 2018. 

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — WAND-TV anchor and reporter Gordon Voit is leaving the station.

"As many of you know, my faith is my guide. It's really that simple," he said in a Facebook post on Monday.  

"So when I say I am taking a step of faith and following this latest direction, I mean it: I'm actually not taking an other TV job, I am embarking on a new career altogether, using the skills I have gained over the past eight years," the post reads later. 

His last day is Oct. 9.

Voit, a Wilmette native, joined the NBC affiliate in April 2016 after two years with KXLF/KBZK in Butte-Bozeman, Montana

Read the post here:

