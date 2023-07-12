CHARLESTON — Andrew McDevitt is the newest member to the Coles County Board.

McDevitt’s appointment was unanimously approved Tuesday during the board’s monthly meeting.

McDevitt, an advanced practice registered nurse at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, will fill the District 6 seat that had been held by Lisa Jaco.

District 6 is located in the southwest corner of Coles County and includes Lake Paradise and Lake Land College along with the surrounding areas.

Jaco resigned from the elected position last month due to “personal reasons” that caused her to move out of state.

“(Jaco) had inquired if this is something that I would be interested in, and I knew a couple of members who also asked about that,” McDevitt said. “So me being a lifelong resident of Coles County, I decided that it was something I was interested in.”

McDevitt said helping the citizens of the county will be his focus during his time on the board.

“I’m excited… I’ve lived here all my life, so I’m excited to be able to work and be here for the people,” McDevitt said.

In other business, the board voted 7-4-1 to approve the allocation of not more than $75,000 in American Rescue Plans Act funds to Lifelinks located in Mattoon.

The grant funds are being used for premium pay for those who continued going to work during COVID-19 at Lifelinks.

McDevitt abstained while Rick Shook, Bob Bennett, Denise Corray and Darrel Cox voted against on the resolution.

The board also:

Approved $200,000 for a window replacement grant.

Approved the resolution for a salary adjustment for the supervisor of assessments, public defender and sheriff.

Approved an intergovernmental agreement with Lafayette Township for the bridge replacement project on County Road 450N.