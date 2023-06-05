CHARLESTON — The city of Charleston is considering seeking a state grant to help create pickleball courts and make related improvements at the new 44-acre Linder Sports Complex.

The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on this grant application at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, and then vote on supporting the application during its subsequent regular bimonthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 520 Jackson Ave. In a related matter, the council also will consider implementing parking restrictions along public streets in and around the new sports complex south of Sister City Park.

Additionally, the council will consider granting zoning petitions for John Davis Implement, Inc. to move from its existing location in Charleston to a new building that it would construct within the Coles Business Park.

Regarding the grant application, the city plans to seek funding from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Park & Recreational Facility Construction Program for the sports complex. The funding would be for construction of a 12-court pickleball facility with lighting, concrete parking and a seating area for spectators, plus related drainage improvements.

City Director Parks and Recreation Director Diane Ratliff said they are still finalizing the dollar amount for the grant application, which is due by June 15. She said plans call for constructing the pickleball facility between the sports complex maintenance facility and Christ First Church, 1706 Community Drive, to the north. She said local pickleball players currently use space on the Sister City Park tennis courts.

"There are people out there almost every day of the week playing pickleball. It's a very popular activity right now," Ratliff said. She added that some local pickleball enthusiasts go out of town to play, but the recreation department anticipates the new facility will draw them and visitors to play in Charleston.

The complex's multi-use fields are set to open this fall with a soccer tournament hosted by Charleston High School. The fields will be accompanied by a concession stand and pavilion. The complex also includes a 1.6-mile paved walking path that is in use and connects to the Lake Charleston trails. The complex has been made possible with financial support from the Linder Family Trust, now known as the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation.

Proposed parking restrictions for the sports complex would be implemented on both sides of Community Drive, Recreation Drive, Nursery Road and 18th Street in and around this 44-acre area.

Regarding the zoning permits, City Planner Steve Planner said John Davis Implement, Inc. is seeking to move its business from the current location on West Madison Avenue near the Coles County Fairgrounds to a vacant lot at 5854 Development Drive in the Coles Business Park along Illinois 16.

Pamperin said the new implement business building would be constructed on the south side of Development Drive, where it curves, north of the Eastern Illinois Area Special Education building. He said the Charleston zoning board has recommended approving a conditional use permit for farm implement sales and services at this location, plus a variance for two 50-foot-wide commercial driveways there.

"We are really excited to have another project that is interested in the business park," Pamperin said.

