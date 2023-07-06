CHARLESTON — As Charleston continues to clean up after last week's destructive storms, city leaders hope additional resources from other government agencies might aid the effort.

The Charleston City Council opened the door for such help on Wednesday by declaring a local state of emergency, citing the extensive damage caused by a June 29 storm system with winds exceeding 80 mph. Trees were uprooted, their limbs snapped off and tossed in the wind, while downed lines left residents without power for hours and even days.

While the immediate emergency has ended, Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs said cleanup work is continuing. The emergency declaration could raise awareness of the additional expenses that the community now faces, he said.

“We are hopeful that the state of Illinois will help provide and reimburse the city to help with the cost of this emergency response," Combs said. "Last week's storm did do extensive damage to properties, not only on city property but throughout the city and our citizens.”

The council also took the time to thank first responders for their help during the initial cleanup.

“I want to send thanks and appreciation to the police department, the fire department and public works for the response and how they reacted and worked together during that event,” said Steve Pamperin, deputy city manager. “Several of us were out during that as well, and to watch the teamwork and coordination between all of the departments, I thought it was very impressive. Obviously we have a lot of work yet to do.”

Combs added, “It was just phenomenal. But you know the quick response, as Steve said, from our public works department, fire department and police department, I don't know how they handle all that. The scanner was constantly just going off, and so hats off and my sincere appreciation to everyone that put in so much time and effort and all the hard work."

The council approved other action items on Wednesday, including an engineering agreement with UpChurch Group Inc. for land acquisition services on Douglas Street and Coolidge Avenue from West Haynes Avenue to Fox Lane Drive for no more than $22,676.80.

The agreement with UpChurch Group Inc. includes preparing right-of-way plats, legal descriptions and assistance with the right-of-way, and temporary easement acquisition for the project.

Combs said the project will help with draining issues on Douglas Street.

The council also approved and noted for the city’s records that the number of Class C liquor licenses issued has changed.

First, a Class C license has been removed from Lucky Strike Alley due to the bowling alley being closed.

A Class C license was added for a new restaurant, Juanito’s Bar and Grill, that is being built.

In other business, the council approved six street closures outside of The Uptowner for outdoor performances in August.

Council approved the mayor’s appointment of Peter Frey for a three-year term on the Charleston Tree Commission.

