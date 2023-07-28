CHARLESTON — The Charleston Fire Department's ambulance service is marking its 50th anniversary while continuing to see a steady increase in emergency medical calls.

Records for this city ambulance service, which started on Aug. 1, 1973, show that it received 280 emergency medical calls during the last five months of that year followed by 956 calls for all of 1974.

Annual figures for emergency medical calls have grown during the subsequent five decades to the point that they reached 5,139 in 2022, out of a total of 5,704 calls for service to the fire department.

"Every year, we are setting records for calls. It's always going up," said Chief Steve Bennett of the work handled by the department's 35 emergency responders, who are now all firefighter-paramedics.

The aging of Baby Boomers and other generations is always a factor in increased calls, Bennett said. He noted that ambulance crews respond to a lot of falls and other medical issues involving elderly community members. However, he said mental health issues, including those related to depression and substance abuse, have driven much of the increase during the last five-six years in Charleston as part of a statewide trend.

Bennett said the Community Emergency Services and Supports Act (CESSA), signed into law in 2021, is aimed at addressing this trend. This new legislation requires emergency response dispatchers to refer calls seeking mental and behavioral health support to a new service that can dispatch a team of mental health professionals.

The Charleston fire chief, who is serving on a CESSA regional committee, said he anticipates that emergency responders will work closely with the LifeLinks counseling and mental health services provider in Mattoon on local implementation. He said this new dispatching program is scheduled to be up and running on July 24, 2024.

"Hopefully, it will reduce some of our call volume," Bennett said.

The ambulance service started small on Aug. 1, 1973 with one 1973 Chevrolet high-top van ambulance, valued at $12,976. The first paramedic, Tom Watson, stayed on duty 24 hours a day until the city hired a few other paramedics about a week later.

Charleston city leaders began this municipal service in a hurry after the private ambulance provider for Charleston, Coles County Ambulance Service, gave notice it was going out of business at midnight on Aug. 1, 1973. Watson switched from working for this private provider to the city.

"(The first ambulance) basically had a cot, a tank of oxygen and a first-aid kit, and that was about it," Watson said in a 2003 interview. "It was kind of slow that first week. Once people became accustomed to calling the fire department for an ambulance, things picked up and have stayed that way ever since."

Watson later served as chief of the Charleston Fire Department and as its unofficial historian. He passed away on March 15, 2023 at the age of 76.

The fire department's ambulance service has continued to serve as the sole emergency medical provider for the city, which does have application and certification requirements available in its ordinances for prospective private providers.

Charleston's ambulance crews handle calls in the city limits, as part of a 288-square-mile coverage area on the east side of Coles County. This ambulance service also has an automatic aid agreement to serve the village of Kansas in western Edgar County.

Bennett said the fire department now has five ambulances, plus a rescue truck carrying advanced life support equipment that can be used to care for a patient until an ambulance arrives. The newest ambulance cost $207,743. He said some of their newest equipment includes Zoll Autopulse automatic CPR machines that paramedics can strap onto patients while they are on stretchers.

"Now, that device can automatically do chest compressions while you are moving the patient," Bennett said.

In addition, Lt. Tom Chaney and firefighter-paramedic Justin Schumacher said they now use hydraulic stretchers to move patients and load them into ambulances while minimizing the physical strain on the crews. Chaney said he has appreciated having the opportunity to serve the community as not just a firefighter, but also as a paramedic.

"I think it allows you to get out in the public more," Chaney said. "You learn the town faster and response district quicker, so we can get their faster for any type of incident."

Close Charleston firefighters Jordan Philpott and Phillip Mazar conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house on Saturday. Charleston police officer Brandon Spindler portrays a suspect being detained by police K-9 Vito during a demonstration Saturday that was part of the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. Charleston police K-9 officer Chris Darimont and K-9 Vito conduct a vehicle search demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday. Five-year-old McKenna Lovejoy of Charleston crawls through a tunnel that was part of a kids' obstacle course at the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday. Rylan McSparran, 5, of Charleston gets help from Charleston firefighter Jordan Philpott trying out a fire house during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday. Charleston firefighter Tom Chaney helps his daughter Myka, 8, get into kid's sized fire gear during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Satruday. Charleston Fire Prevention Week open house A variety of activities took place Saturday during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. The open house was in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week and took place at the department's station No. 2 at 1510 A St. Charleston firefighters Jordan Philpott and Phillip Mazar conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house on Saturday. Charleston police officer Brandon Spindler portrays a suspect being detained by police K-9 Vito during a demonstration Saturday that was part of the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. Charleston police K-9 officer Chris Darimont and K-9 Vito conduct a vehicle search demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday. Five-year-old McKenna Lovejoy of Charleston crawls through a tunnel that was part of a kids' obstacle course at the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday. Rylan McSparran, 5, of Charleston gets help from Charleston firefighter Jordan Philpott trying out a fire house during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday. Charleston firefighter Tom Chaney helps his daughter Myka, 8, get into kid's sized fire gear during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Satruday.