CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council on Wednesday will consider a declaration of a local state of emergency as cleanup continues after last week's extensive storm damage.

Winds reaching as high as 80 mph swept through Charleston and the Eastern Illinois University campus on Thursday, leaving residents to deal with power outages, uprooted trees, fallen limbs, downed power lines, blocked roadways and other property damage.

At Eastern, the storm damaged the roof of Mckinney Hall, one of the residential buildings, and uprooted a large tree in front of Old Main and Blair Hall.

The council will consider declaring a local state of emergency from June 29 until an unspecified future time. Officials said the measure could open the door to financial assistance and additional resources from the state or other governmental agencies.

In other business, the council will consider an agreement with UpChurch Group, Inc. to provide land acquisition services at a cost not exceeding $22,676.80. The council previously chose the Mattoon-based firm to provide engineering for improvements on Douglas Street and Coolidge Avenue, from West Haynes Avenue to Fox Lane Drive.

In a memo to council members, city staff said the additional agreement was needed to have the firm prepare right-of-way plats, legal descriptions and assistance with the right-of-way and temporary easement acquisition for the project.

The council also will vote on six street closures outside of The Uptowner throughout August for outdoor performances.

The council meeting, which would normally take place on Tuesday, was moved to Wednesday this week because of the holiday. The meeting will remain at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall.

Photos: Storm damage in Decatur