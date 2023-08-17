MATTOON — City officials say their top Lake Mattoon infrastructure priorities are installing erosion prevention stones along the shoreline and paving the marina parking lot.

The city plans to pursue these priorities by applying this fall for a $600,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) Grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Mattoon City Council members voted Tuesday to authorize the OSLAD application after first holding a public hearing on this grant proposal. During the hearing, Lake Mattoon resident Catherine Miller encouraged the city to continue taking such steps.

"We need to do everything we can to preserve Lake Mattoon," Miller said of protecting this water supply and recreation resource for future generations. "I hope that you continue to be interested in Lake Mattoon often, every chance you get."

Established by Illinois lawmakers in 1986, the OSLAD Grant program is funded through a portion of the state's real estate transfer tax. Typically, the program matches funding from park districts, municipalities and other local governments to cover up to 50% of an approved project's costs; however, distressed communities that meet specific criteria may qualify for 100% state funding.

Noting Miller's concerns about soil eroding and trees toppling along the shoreline, city Community Development and Planning Director Alex Benishek said the installation of erosion prevention stones is part of this grant application and will likely be part of future ones.

"We are hoping to look at that every single year for our lakes," Benishek said, while also referencing Lake Paradise to the north.

Lake supervisor John Wurtsbaugh said the city installed erosion prevention stones behind the Lake Mattoon Marina this year and he hopes to see this work continue along other sections of shoreline in the future.

Wurtsbaugh said paving the marina parking lot has been included as a grant funding priority because usage of this facility grew to approximately 1,050 registered motorized boats this year.

The OSLAD grant funding could also help with other amenity and infrastructure projects at the lake, as well.

Wurtsbaugh said the Mattoon Rotary Club has offered to provide matching funds for playground improvements at the Lake Mattoon pavilion and campgrounds. The Friends of Lake Mattoon community group also continues to be a donor for lake improvement projects.

In other matters, the council approved the $136,864 bid from Howell Paving, Inc. of Mattoon for the Peterson Park Pickleball Court Project. The project will convert a former tennis court for pickleball use to meet increased interest in this sport.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said the city plans to pay for the pickleball project through revenue from its Broadway Avenue East tax increment financing district.

