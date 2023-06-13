The Coles County Board announced Tuesday night at its monthly meeting that the District 6 seat on the board, formerly held by Lisa Jaco following the 2022 elections, is vacant.

Darrell Cox, the Board Chairman, said Jaco is moving out of state for personal, family reasons leaving the seat vacant.

Cox said after publicly announcing the vacant seat, the next step is the Republican party and the Central Committee to select a new individual to fill the vacancy who lives within District 6 of Coles County.

District 6 is located in the Southwest corner of Coles County and includes Lake Paradise and Lake Land College along with the surrounding areas.

Cox said the Coles County Republican party plays a role in filling the vacancy because Jaco was an elected Republican for the position.

“[The Republican party and Central Headquarters] would take applications if anybody wanted to fill that position,” Cox said. “Obviously that position has to be filed with someone that lives in that district, so [the applicant] would be a registered Republican that voted in a Republican primary. And then the Republican party would pick someone.”

Cox said the Board will make the appointment at the July general meeting.

Andrew McDevitt is being considered for the seat, according to Cox. However, Cox does not know if the choice was made officially yet or not.

The Board approved several resolutions involving ARPA, American Rescue Plan Spending, Funds.

Two returned ARPA Funds were approved from the Coles County Health Department who canceled the plans the funds were needed for and from the Habitat for Humanity which returned left over funds after its project was finished.

Ten resolutions for giving ARPA Funds were approved by the Board. District 8 County Board member Rick Shook voted against all 10 resolutions.

The 10 ARPA Funds were given to:

Morgan Township for building an addition

Lincoln Log Cabin Foundation

SACIS for revenue loss

Coles Together for pandemic relief funds

North Okaw Township for building maintenance

EMA for an encoder for the public safety alarms

Public Defender’s Office

Coles County Council on Aging for a transit van

East Oakland Township Park District for a pickleball court

Oakland Landmarks for community development

The County Board approved a transfer of property within Coles Business Park to adjust lot sizes so a curve can be removed.

The Board unanimously approved for contract soil modifications and surface treatment for Coles County Highway 17 and a contract bridge repair on Highway 20.

An improvement with use of motor Fuel Tax Construction costs was unanimously approved.

A reimbursement agreement was approved with Apex Energy costs due to road use agreements for any legal fees from lawyers reviewing the agreement and the engineer used which gets reimbursed by the developer, in this case Coles County.

An agreement with E.S.I. Consultants Preliminary services of the proposed road use agreement previously mentioned was approved as well.