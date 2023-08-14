MATTOON — The city is interested in seeking $600,000 in state grant funding for making improvements to the Lake Mattoon campground, marina and pavilion.

A public hearing on the city's potential application for an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) Grant is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday during the Mattoon City Council meeting in City Hall. The council will then consider authorizing the application.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said paving the marina's gravel parking lot would be a stretch with city funding, so officials are looking at a grant application for help. He said OSLAD favors multifaceted projects, which provides an opportunity for other improvements at the lake.

Gill said these additional improvements could include building a playground and permanent restrooms at the new pavilion, where portable restrooms are currently used. He said the city also might be able to install hiking trails and renovate the marina restrooms.

"Those are all possibilities, depending on how much we get from the OSLAD grant," Gill said. The city could provide funding to meet a requirement for matching 10-20% of the grant but also will pursue a match-free option, Gill said.

Established by Illinois lawmakers in 1986, the OSLAD Grant program is funded through a portion of the state's real estate transfer tax. Typically, the program matches funding from park districts, municipalities and other local governments to cover up to 50% of an approved project's costs; however, distressed communities that meet specific criteria may qualify for 100% state funding.

Gill noted that the city had erosion prevention stones placed this summer on shoreline behind the marina and near the campground. He said OSLAD grant funding could help continue this effort farther.

"We have so much shoreline area at the lake that could use it," Gill said.

If the grant is approved, Gill said, the city likely would not start the Lake Mattoon improvement project until next spring.

Gill added that the city has received approval for a team from AmeriCorps to work on building trails this fall at Lake Paradise. If time permits, he said the team may also work on improvements at Lake Mattoon to the south.

In other matters, the council will consider approving the $136,864 bid from Howell Paving, Inc. of Mattoon for the Peterson Park Pickleball Court Project. The project will convert a former tennis court for pickleball use.

Public Works Director Dean Barber wrote in his decision request that Howell was the only bidder for this project. He said the city also sent plans and specifications to Ne-Co Asphalt Co. of Charleston. He said his estimate for the project was $102,000.

"We are very fortunate that Howell is willing to do this work for us. The price is partially a reflection on the amount of work in the market right now. They are extremely busy. I do not expect the prices, or the quantity of work on the market, to be any better next year," Barber said.

The city plans to pay for the pickleball project through revenue from its Broadway Avenue East tax increment financing district and/or business district funds.

