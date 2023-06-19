Sen. Steve McClure is a Republican who resides in Springfield and represents the 54th Senate District. He is a former Sangamon County prosecutor and is serving his second four-year term in the Illinois Senate. McClure is an assistant floor leader for the Senate Republicans.

Key votes

State budget: No.

Withhold state funds from libraries that ban books: No.

Permitting all-gender, multi-occupancy bathrooms: No.

Barring deceptive practices from anti-abortion pregnancy centers: No.

Lifting moratorium on new nuclear plants: Yes.

Bills sponsored

Senate Bill 188: Allows parents of developmentally disabled kids aged 12 to 17 access to medical records without a court order. (passed)

Senate Bill 1916: Places temporary moratorium on construction of pipelines carrying carbon dioxide. (did not pass)

Senate Bill 1969: Increases share of cannabis tax revenue going toward the Local Government Distributive Fund from 8% to 15%. (did not pass)

Successes from session

McClure said he's proud of two bills he passed. One closes a loophole in state law that has forced parents of developmentally disabled children between the ages of 12 and 17 to go to court to access their child's medical records. The second would require dental offices to provide patients at least 30 days notice before closing in order to provide ample time to collect records.

"These aren't things that are going to change the world, but these are things that are going to make somebody's day better in the state of Illinois. So to do those bills, I was very proud to get them passed."

Disappointments from session

"If you go from district to district across the state, and I mean every Senate district, they want us to tackle crime, cost of living (and) corruption. Those are the three big things that we're hearing about all the time. And I don't feel like they were really addressed." McClure criticized Democrats for pursuing criminal justice reforms that reduce sentences instead of tough-on-crime bills proposed by Republicans. He also said energy policies pursued by the majority party were driving up energy prices.