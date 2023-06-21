MATTOON — The property owner of the former Brown Shoe factory is set to renew efforts to demolish this 80,000-square-foot building.

The city of Mattoon has attempted to accelerate the demolition process by filing a public nuisance ordinance violation complaint this spring against the owner, Gold Nugget Properties, LLC of Meadville, Missouri. The Mattoon City Council heard an update during its meeting Tuesday evening from City Attorney Dan Jones on this court process, which included a first appearance hearing last week.

Jones said Gold Nugget Properties has hired someone to oversee the demolition project and is now trying to hire a crew of workers to tear down the former factory building at 1400 Piatt Ave.

"He is going to start the demolition process, and we will see what progress he makes," Jones said, adding that another court hearing will be held next month. Demolition work began last fall on behalf of the property owner, which purchased the vacant property in 2018, but has been stalled since then.

In other matters, City Administrator Kyle Gill said plans are moving forward soon for developers to construct the Land of Lincoln Solar LLC solar farm off of Evergreen Court, north of Dodge Grove Cemetery, and the Cooks Mills PM I, LLC solar farm off of North 33rd Street. The council approved special use permits for both of these projects last fall.

Gill also said an annexation agreement request for another proposed solar farm, south of an Ameren Illinois substation along Western Avenue west of 43rd Street, is scheduled to go before the Mattoon Planning Commission later this summer.

"Pretty much they take up 20 acres (each), so they are pretty big," Gill said of the three solar farms.

The council also approved the $275,296 bid of Howell Paving, Inc. of Mattoon to mill and resurface Sixth and 14th streets from Marshall Avenue to Illinois Route 16 this year, as well as Melody Lane at the north entrance to the Lane Acres subdivision. Public Works Director Dean Barber said there is no timeline yet for this resurfacing project. The work will be funded by motor fuel tax dollars.

In addition, the council voted to purchase a 2024 Ford E450 Traumahawk Ambulance from American Emergency Vehicles for the Mattoon Fire Department for $281,746. The department is seeking a state low interest loan to help with the new ambulance. The council voted to hire James Zachary Owen, Brent Beals and Colton Dodson as probationary firefighters, as well.

