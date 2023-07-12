MATTOON — City Planning Commission members see housing development, not a solar farm, as the best future use of cropland south of Western Avenue on the west edge of Mattoon.

Commission members, plus the city staff, have voiced this land use preference regarding Cypress Creek Renewables' proposal to develop a 5-megawatt solar farm south of Western, west of 43rd Street. The commission voted unanimously Tuesday evening to recommend that the City Council not annex this site for solar use.

"This is prime residential land," said commission member Dean Willaredt. He added that the annexation would result in the property being rezoned to C3 commercial next to an existing R1 residential neighborhood on Western.

Fellow commission member Ned Hoppin indicated he agreed with concerns voiced by several Western Avenue residents that the proposed solar farm could be a detriment to the existing neighborhood and future housing development.

"This project, I think, would have a negative impact on that area," Hoppin said. The commission's recommendations are forwarded to the City Council for consideration.

Cypress Creek, which has a corporate office in North Carolina, has filed a request for the city to annex approximately 136 acres southwest of Western and 43rd.

Ben Jacobi, an attorney for this company, said the solar farm would be on 40 acres at the southwest corner of this property, while the remaining 96 areas of farmland would remain undeveloped. The undeveloped land would consist of a large swathe of cropland on the west side of 43rd and a smaller section on the south side of Western.

Jacobi said the solar farm would be connected to a nearby Ameren Illinois substation and provide enough electricity to power up to 1,100 residences. He said local homeowners could get money off of their power bill by subscribing to be part of this community scale project.

The city could place stipulations on the use of the property through the annexation agreement and subsequent special use permit process, Jacobi. As examples, he said the city could require that the site's cropland remain undeveloped, the solar farm's 8-foot-tall fence have opaque slats, and screening trees be planted along Western.

As presented, the solar farm would be located 150 feet south of Western Avenue.

"If you look from your door to that space, it's not that far," said Western Avenue resident Lily Laij.

The commission received a petition signed by 35 Western residents opposing the annexation proposal. Resident Michelle Sharp said they gathered these signatures in three days and could get more given more time.

Some of the residents, including former city of Mattoon code enforcement official Matt Frederick, said they are not opposed to solar farms in general but believe that they should not be located next to a residential neighborhood and that it could potentially lower property values there.

"It's just a bad idea in my opinion," Frederick said. "Put (the solar farm) somewhere it's not going to impact the future development of the city and the economics of the houses around it."

City Administrator Kyle Gill said his recommendation is that a solar farm would not be the best use of the property southwest of Western and 43rd. Community Development and Planning Director Alex Benishek added that the city is working on efforts to promote the development of additional needed housing in Mattoon.

"There are definitely better uses for this land that we should be considering," Benishek said.

Cypress Creek is also seeking to develop a 5-megawatt solar farm on a 36-acre field at 1021 N. 33rd St. The City Council renewed the special permit for this planned project in October 2022, a project that has been in the works since 2018.

