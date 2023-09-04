MATTOON — The City Council will consider next steps for the development of the Emerald Acres Sports Connection and related commercial development during its Tuesday, Sept. 5, meeting.

The council is set to vote on the Emerald Acres final plat and rezoning, plus a permit for sports fields there. It also will hold a hearing on the proposed Remington Road Redevelopment Project and tax increment financing district, part of the complex's funding.

AJMA Holdings, Speer RE Holdings, and Mattoon Sports Complex Inc. are petitioning for these actions. The complex will be built on 110 acres donated by Rural King of Mattoon, which plans to open its more than 40 adjacent acres to related development.

The plat envisions a 16-lot, 160-acre subdivision on former farmland accessed by Remington extending east, Swords Drive south, Fort Worth Way east and south, and new Wooddell Drive east from Dettro Drive.

Lots 1-8 along Forth Worth will be rezoned to service commercial, while lots 9-10 at the south end of Fort Worth will be rezoned to single-family residential with a special use on 86-ace lot 9 for outdoor athletic fields.

The plat shows that 15-acre lot 11, along the south side of Wooddell, will remain commercial for use by a 150,000-square-foot indoor sports fieldhouse, and lots 12-16 to the west and north will be rezoned to service commercial.

Mattoon Sports Complex board President Blake Pierce said earthwork is proceeding again at the indoor sports site after being delayed by the need to move Ameren Illinois power lines.

Regarding the outdoor sports fields, the petitioners are seeking a special use permit to construct and operate them on the 86 acres southeast of Remington and Swords. The fields will be located north of the Mattoon Golf & Country Club.

The fieldhouse is set to open in 2024 with eight basketball and 16 volleyball courts. The outdoor site is set to open in 2025 with eight baseball/softball fields and 12 multipurpose fields.

In a related matter, the council will consider accepting IMCO Utility Supply's $60,380 bid to provide 20 fire hydrants for the sports complex area.

"The city of Mattoon uses a fairly unique style of fire hydrant. We purchase the fire hydrants for all of our construction projects and furnish them to the contractor to ensure uniformity," said Public Works Director Dean Barber in his council decision request.

Barber said the water main work is set to start this winter, and it takes four-eight weeks for hydrant delivery. He said the hydrants will initially be paid from the city's capital project fund, but he is working on reimbursement from the sports complex construction budget.

Prior to voting on the Emerald Acres proposals, the council will hold hearings on the Remington TIF district and on a proposed Lake Paradise pathways revitalization project at the start of the meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall.

Other proposed actions include:

Authorizing a $525,000 state grant agreement for the Broadway Avenue Streetscaping Project from 14th to 16th streets downtown.

Granting St. John’s Lutheran Church's petition to vacate an alley right of way adjacent to the 100-200 blocks of Charleston Avenue as part of its plans to build a high school on its campus.

Approving property owner Rural King Realty's petition to replat Cross County Mall lot 4, formerly the Premier Video site, into a 1.4-acre lot and a 0.5-acre lot.

Acknowledging the upcoming retirement of Adam Jenkins after 19 years of service with the Mattoon Police Department.

The full meeting agenda and information on attending remotely are posted at https://mattoon.illinois.gov/government/citycouncil/upcomingmeetings/.

Photos: Emerald Acres Sports Connection ground breaking