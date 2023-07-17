MATTOON — The City Council is scheduled on Tuesday, July 18, to vote on plans for facilitating development of the Emerald Acres Sports Connection and resurfacing Charleston Avenue.

The agenda does not include Cypress Creek Renewables' request for the annexation of farmland southwest of 43rd Street and Western Avenue for a proposed 40-acre solar farm. The city Planning Commission voted unanimously on July 11 to recommend not approving the annexation due to this site being next to a residential neighborhood.

"(Cypress Creek) asked to take it off the agenda for now," said City Administrator Kyle Gill, adding that the developer may redesign the project and talk with the neighbors to try to address their concerns.

Regarding Emerald Acres, the Mattoon Sports Complex Inc. developers have submitted the preliminary plat for this property and related commercial development at the southwest corner of Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 16. The Planning Commission voted on July 11 to recommend that the council approve this plat.

Emerald Acre's plat envisions Remington Road extending east, Swords Drive extending south and Fort Worth Way extending east and south to serve this property, plus a new road known as Wooddell Drive being built east from Dettro Drive to Swords.

The new roadways would serve a 150,000-square-foot indoor sports facility east of Dettro, a 100-acre outdoor sports complex southeast of Home Depot, and more than 10 lots for commercial development. For example, Gill said at July 11's hearing that the lot at the northwest corner of Swords and Wooddell may be used for hotel development.

In a related matter, the council will vote on setting a public hearing for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at City Hall on its Remington Road redevelopment plan. The city seeks to establish a tax increment financing district along Remington. The district would set aside new tax revenue within its boundaries for drainage and other public improvements there.

Regarding Charleton Avenue, the council will consider a proposed agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation for its planned resurfacing of this section of Route 16 from Lake Land Boulevard to Swords Drive in 2023.

The council also will consider allocating $295,500 for its share of the planned improvements on city right-of-way along Charleston, including reconstructing sidewalk ramps and replacing or modifying traffic signals.

Other proposed council actions will include approving plans and specifications for creating pickleball courts this year at Peterson Park.

"We intend to convert the tennis courts at Peterson Park to pickleball courts. There are two existing tennis courts. There will be six pickleball courts," said Public Works Director Dean Barber in his council decision request.

The council meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall.

